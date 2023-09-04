62-year-old man who died in crash in Cumbria is named

A 62-year-old man has been named following a fatal crash south of Gretna.

Charles Birse, of Carlisle, died following the incident on Saturday 2 September.

The incident took place just south of Gretna at the junction of the A6071 and the M6 slip road.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "Two people were arrested following the crash on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. One has since been released with no further action and another has been bailed whilst officers continue with their investigation."Cumbria Police would like to reiterate an appeal for anyone with dashcam which may assist or who witnessed the collision and has yet to come forward to do so."

