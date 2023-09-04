Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson believes Saturday's result against Shrewsbury Town was "a big win" for his side.

The Blues secured their first win of the season since their return to League One.

An own goal and an injury time Joe Garner strike ensured the Blues earned their first three points of the season.

Speaking to the Carlisle United website manager Simpson said: "It’s a big win for us. The first one’s always the hardest. We got a lot good things from the players, a lot of good stuff from the supporters, and it gives us something to build on.

Paul Simpson was delighted to register his sides first three points of the season. Credit: PA

“I have to say that the supporters were superb. I was a little bit concerned that we might be going down to 5,500 or 6,000 - so to see we’ve had over 7,000 is absolutely brilliant.

“That’s what we need, we’ve had a real bit of momentum over the past few months and we’ve got to keep it. Everybody has to stay together and stay with the players and the football club.

“We need them with us to be successful, we need everybody together and the fans really played their part.”

Simpson was pleased with his sides victory having sustained some pressure from Shrewsbury Town throughout the match.

Simpson was full of praise for his side and the supporters. Credit: PA

He said: " It’s difficult for me to say we totally deserved it because I thought they put us under a bit of pressure, especially towards the end before we got the second goal.

“They threw everything at us and I thought they were a good side, but thankfully we got the goal. It was maybe a bit lucky from the set play, but if you keep putting balls in there you can get a bit of luck, and we got that this time."

Simpson was delighted not only to register their first win of the season but also keeping a clean sheet in the process.

He said: "I thought the back three were excellent in the way they defended. I thought it was Sam Lavelle’s best game, he didn’t lose many headers until Mata came on for them and caused a few issues.

“As a back three I thought they defended really well and the wing backs stuck to their task. We had to because we were under the cosh towards the end of the game.

“They were sticking more strikers on and bombarding our box. Thankfully Jokull came and took a few crosses as well. It’s easy to be positive when you win 2-0, so we’ve got to make sure we keep improving."

Joe Garner scored his first goal of the season. Credit: PA

Simpson was quick to heap praise onto experienced striker Joe Garner who scored the Blues' second goal of the afternoon.

Simpson said: "It’s brilliant for him. It’s a big thing for Joe Garner to get it as well with the career he’s had.

“People were questioning me this week about whether we’d fallen out, but we hadn’t. We have a squad of players, and I decided to shuffle it a little bit in terms of who was on the bench.

“We’ve got lads who have worked really hard all pre-season who are desperate to be involved. If we don’t keep them involved they’re going to lose their heads and lose faith in it."

