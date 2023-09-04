Cumbrian woman who lost brother to suicide calls for more awareness

Play Brightcove video

A Cumbrian woman who lost her brother to suicide is calling on more to be done in the county to educate people on mental health issues.

Lisa Birdsall lost her brother to suicide and ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day wants more to be done to help people who are struggling.

Cumbria has a fifty percent higher rate of suicide compared to England's average.

Speaking about the memories of her brother, Lisa said: " He sat with me with his arm around me, and that's all he needed to do. And that's who we was as a person and as a brother.

"He was a real jack the lad, life and soul of the party, always up for a giggle and a book about you know, he was a prankster. He told the worst jokes ever, but in the best possible way that they were really, really funny.

"I remember seeing him two weeks before that and he just didn't seem himself at all. And I remember just looking at him and he was always, you know, took pride in these parents."

Photos and memories are all Lisa has left of her brother Stephen. He took his life in 2015 having previously been put on a 12 month waiting list for a mental health professional.

Lisa wants to raise more awareness in the county. Credit: ITV

Lisa said: "He couldn't leave the house without his hair being perfect. All you know is skin being nice in the best clothes. And he just looked really unkempt.

"I remember just saying to him, Stephen, like, are you all right? And he went, No, no, that's and that's what my counsellors followed because he was going to first steps. And that was the last time I ever saw him."

Lisa is a trustee for the charity Every Life Matters which supports those who have lost loved ones to suicide. She says more education needs to take place in schools to equip people to spot signs of poor mental health and what puts Cumbrians at risk.

Lisa said: "There's an 18 month wait to see a mental health professional in this county. And when somebody is in a suicide crisis, they need help then and then. Not in 18 months time.

"There was a huge waiting list to get put on there. The mental health onto the mental health team I into their roster to see what the community mental health teams are a psychiatrist.

"So we just need things to happen faster for people who are in crisis, for people who are in at risk groups there."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...