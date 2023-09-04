Man airlifted to hospital after falling 100ft on Lake District fell

A man was airlifted to hospital after falling 100ft from a Lake District fell.

The incident happened at around midday on Sunday 3 September with Patterdale Mountain Rescue called out alongside the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

The man was found with serious head injuries on a footpath near Sheffield Pike. He was subsequently winched onto the air ambulance and taken to hospital.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A Patterdale Mountain Rescue statement said: "The male was treated for his injuries and once the coastguard helicopter was on scene the male was winched onboard and flown to Hospital for further treatment.

"The team wish the gentleman a swift recovery from his injuries and thank GNAAS. 10 team members attended the incident which lasted just under 4 hours."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...