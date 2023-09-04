Three schools in Dumfries and Galloway have been confirmed as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Dumfries and Galloway council confirmed that there were nine schools that they were looking into regarding the presence of the concrete.

The three schools are Laurieknowe Primary School, Carrutherstown Primary School, and Dumfries Academy.

The council commissioned engineers to undertake detailed inspections of the nine schools identified.

The inspections centred on confirming the presence of RAAC panel systems; assessing their span, width, thickness and condition; and quantifying the number of panels.

What schools are confirmed to have RAAC?

Laurieknowe Primary School, Dumfries

Carrutherstown Primary School, Nithsdale

Dumfries Academy, Dumfries

The council state there are no plans to close any schools in the region and that any work needing done will be outside of school hours.

In a statement Dumfries and Galloway council said: "We are awaiting the results of further inspections by our structural engineers this week (week beginning Monday 4 September) at Kirkcudbright Academy.

"The same investigation work is also set to be carried out this week at Gatehouse Primary School to check for RAAC panels. As soon as we have the reports, we will immediately let the parents, pupils, carers and staff at the two schools know the findings.

"The safety of the children and education colleagues who use these properties is our paramount concern and we will take all necessary measures to ensure this.

"In addition, survey work is being undertaken across the rest of our council estate to investigate and identify any further buildings that may have these panels fitted – to which the same structural engineering inspection and reporting regime will be applied."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...