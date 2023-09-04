Visitor centre at Dumfries and Galloway ice cream maker set to close

The visitor centre at the Cream o' Galloway ice cream shop is set to close.

The final day for the visitor centre will be on Sunday 17 September.

Cream o' Galloway ice cream has been operating for more than 30 years and will continue to be produced on the farm once new ownership has taken over.

In a statement on social media the ice cream makers said: "We have welcomed hundreds of thousands of people to the farm over that time and had the privilege of watching children who played in our original straw barn grow up and bring their own families to Cream o’ Galloway to make memories.

"One thing that has been constant over all those years is the warmth and the professionalism of our amazing team. Thank you to each and every person who has worked with us over the years; from students working for a single summer season to those friends who have been with us from the very beginning.

"Over the next few days, we will be in touch with all customers who have event bookings after 17th September, or who have gift vouchers, to make appropriate arrangements. We will also be contacting all ice cream trade customers with a full update.

"We will be very sad to close the doors of Cream o’ Galloway, but time catches up with all of us. The visitor centre buildings will be made available to lease in due course, and we look forward to seeing new businesses in new formats thrive on the farm in the future."

