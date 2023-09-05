Man charged following alleged theft from Lockerbie bombing memorial

A 59-year-old man has been charged with alleged theft from the Lockerbie bombing memorial room.

The incidents are reported to have taken place on Friday 25 August and on Wednesday 30 August at Tundergarth Church .

A Police Scotland statement said: "A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of a theft from a church in the Tundergarth area near Lockerbie, on Friday, 25 August, 2023.

"He has also been charged in connection with intent to commit theft from the same location on Wednesday, 30 August, 2023.

"He was released on an undertaking and will appear before Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

