NHS Borders investigating eight buildings for presence of Raac

NHS Borders is investigating eight buildings for the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).

In a statement NHS Borders said: "An initial desktop exercise, co-ordinated by NHS Scotland Assure on behalf of NHS Scotland, has identified eight buildings within the NHS Borders estate which warrant further investigation to confirm whether Raac may be present.

"At this stage the presence of Raac has not been confirmed. We have not identified any specific issues with the condition of concrete in these buildings to date.

"A national programme of surveys for buildings where Raac may be present is being put in place. We expect our estate to be assessed as part of this programme within the next three months.

"Should the presence of Raac be confirmed we will take appropriate action to implement any additional safety measures pending remedial works. At this stage, we do not have any evidence of major defects within any concrete used within our estate."

There has also been confirmation of three schools in Dumfries and Galloway that have Raac confirmed after nine were inspected.

