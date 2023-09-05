Success as number of golden eagles in southern Scotland soars

Play Brightcove video

The number of golden eagles in the south of Scotland has risen sharply.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project has helped to quadruple the number of birds with 2023 being their most successful year.

Eight chicks have been brought into Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders from the Highlands to support the area's growing population.

Rick Taylor from the south of Scotland golden eagle project, said: “Eagles really like to be in quiet spots, quiet locations away from us. They're terrified of us. They're always going to be a rare bird. They're always difficult to see. They like to be away from people right out in the hills.

Moffat is the UK's first 'Eagle Town' - a centre point tourists flock to in their quest for one of Scotland's most iconic birds. Credit: PA

“We've had eight birds down translocated this year, which is fantastic. It really helps the population down here in the south of Scotland. They're all released now of the royal flying wild and free, doing really, really well, starting to begin to spread out a wee bit.

"So, yeah, it's exciting times. The most important thing is that they're all kind of staying in this area, the flourishing in this area. And we have had birds starting to set down roots."

Sightings of these Eagles might be like gold dust, but the chances of getting a glimpse are now higher around the Moffat hills.

Southern Scotland is the perfect environment for golden eagles, and for centuries it was their natural habitat.

Rick Taylor added: "The one thing we would ask is that people don't go to search for them because it's a very delicate time for the birds right now.

“You know, they're just starting to settle on territories and starting to build nests, starting to find a place where they want to start to raise a family. So it isn't a really important time, so please don't go out and search for them. But we do hope that you do encounter them, you know, in a reasonable way."

There are now 46 eagles in the south of Scotland - the highest number in 300 years.

Dave Smith the owner of the Buccleuch Arms Hotel spoke of the rise in tourism to the region.

The golden eagle project has been branded a success. Credit: PA

He said: “We've now got people coming specifically and deliberately for the Eagles. We started marketing the Eagles as part of our whole portfolio, along with motorcycle tourism, walking cycling.

"And the Eagles have just got such a good feel about them. The moment you speak, Golden Eagles, people are alerted, they interested. And now we do routes for people, whether they be on bicycles or the cars or the motorbikes and off they go.

"With such a huge wingspan, when you see one fully grown, when you come back and you know you've seen it, I get guys jumping off their motorbikes after an eagle. They say yes, yes we saw one, it was a monstrous. It was regal. It was majestic. And such excitement. It's lovely."

