7-year-old Cumbrian boy summits Mount Olympus and every Wainwright in the county

Play Brightcove video

A 7-year-old Cumbrian boy has climbed Mount Olympus and all of the Lake District Wainwright Fells.

Frankie McMillan started climbing his first of the Lakeland peaks at just three-years-old and has since completed all 214 - but that wasn't enough.

The seven-year-old mountaineer travelled to Greece to climb the fabled mountain of the gods, becoming the youngest Briton ever to do so.

Frankie now has his sights set on his next challenge. Credit: Family photo

Frankie McMillan said: “Well, I didn't want to I wanted to do Mount Everest, but I was too small. And Mount Olympus is the best I could do.

"So I got on really good. My mum was a bit scared for me, but I was literally fine."

Frankie also raised over £2000 for the Lake District Mountain Rescue Team.

He said: "They're local to us, and we see them go up and down the mountains to save people's lives. They just drop everything.

Frankie has climbed all of the Wainwrights. Credit: Family Photo

"They don't get to have dinner or lunch. And yeah, we all need to do something in return."

Frankie's mum Basia is incredibly proud of her son's achievements.

She said: "Frankie by climbing Mount Olympus he beat the record. He's the youngest British person who ever stood on mythical stop at Mount Olympus. He never stops.

"He drives us crazy. Sometimes he climbs the skirting boards. Anything he can find really, the climbing is really what he does most of his life in the day. And probably he would do it at night time if it wasn't that he's knackered from climbing all day."

Basia explains how Frankie already has his sights set on his next challenging walk.

The seven-year-old mountaineer travelled to Greece to climb the fabled mountain of the gods. Credit: Family Photo

She said: "As soon as we got to the top, he was asking, when is the next school break and started making a long list. Where are we going to go?

"He wants to go to Morocco. Peru, Nepal. Well, we'll see what happens next. What we will choose."

Richard Warren from the Lake District Mountain Rescue Team praised Frankie's achievements.

He said: “Oh, it's fantastic, you know, to think. He was on the summit of Mount Olympus on Saturday evening and now on that trek, what fantastic little guy is. And raising money for the team. Fantastic."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...