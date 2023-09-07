Money seized from criminals used to help kickstart girls boxing club

Play Brightcove video

Money which has been seized from criminals in Cumbria are being used to help a local gym expand its services.

Carlisle Villa Amateur Boxing Club uses money from criminal activity given to them from Cumbria Police to fund training for girls boxing.

Mike Johnson, Deputy Police Fire and Crime Commissioner explains where the funding for the boxing club comes from.

He said: “The property fund is money that is seized from criminals and been able to then put it back into communities through community groups. And clubs and boxing clubs such as this one where he at."

The boxing club has used the money to expand, and is using the extra space to help build up youngsters confidence. Credit: ITV

The funds have been used at the boxing club to expand their premises and to bring in extra equipment.

Jimmy Brennan from Carlisle Villa Amateur Boxing Club explains the benefits it has brought to kids using the gym.

He said: “The physical aspects of it that is as you as you would expect, but mentally as well. We see kids doing better at school with the parents are telling us that.

"Three girls we've we've got tonight and really timid girls. When the first came you know didn't really speak to didn't know each other, didn't really speak to any of the other kids in the in the session. But yeah, I think they've just come out themselves and really opened up."