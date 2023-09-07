Play Brightcove video

Watch the full interview with Paul Simpson.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has described last Saturday's win against Shrewsbury Town as "a big relief."

The Blues won 2-0 against Shrewsbury before falling 1-0 away to Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy.

Simpson believes the first win of the season lifted some of the pressure off of everyone at the club.

He said: "It is a big relief for everybody involved in the club. Players, staff, supporters, everybody got a lift from that. It was not just the result it was the way we went about it as well. It has given us something to build on now.

Experienced striker Joe Garner scored the second goal against Shrewsbury Town. Credit: PA

"We know that we are not the finished article, we know that we have still got improvements we need to make. We are though all really keen to do it.

Simpson played new goalkeeper Jokull Andresson against Shrewsbury Town before bringing Tomas Holy back in for the match against Accrington. The Blues manager was pleased with the performance of his goalkeepers in the last week.

He said: “I was delighted. I mean its the first clean sheet and first three points of the season so it gives us something to cling onto.

"I thought Tomas Holy reacted in the right way with his performance at Accrington on Tuesday. It is good that we have got two goalkeepers that are really competing to play."

Simpson is pleased with how his squad is shaping up. The Blues manager is particularly happy with his options in attack.

Tomas Holy was brought back into the starting eleven for the match against Accrington Stanley. Credit: PA

He said: "I think to have any level of success you have got to have good forward options. I think with what we have got in the building now with Terry Ablade coming on, we have added JJ Kayode to it, with Luke Plange, Sean Maguire and Dan Butterworth we have got some good options.

"It is up to us to use those options. It was a strength for us last year and we have to make it a strength for us this year."

Carlisle fell midweek to an 87th minute own goal. Simpson believes that the first half performance from his side was good but it was not reflected in the second half.

He said: "Unfortunately it was a game of two halves. I thought first half we did really well and second half we let ourselves down. I want more of what I saw in the first half with the energy that we showed and the competitiveness.

"We also had a creative edge and created some good chances. Unfortunately second half we didn’t continue to do those things so the challenge for us is to take that first 45 minutes and make it into a full 90 minutes. We will keep working to try and achieve that."

Simpson is looking for his side to make it two wins in a row in the league. Credit: PA

Simpson believes that some of the players who came into the side midweek will give him a selection headache for Stevenage but that not all of the players impressed him.

He said: "Certainly some of them did, I will also add that not everybody gave me a selection headache. That is where everybody is striving to improve.

"We have got good options and we have a squad who are all competing to play. They have a challenge themselves to do everything possible to get into the starting eleven."

Stevenage have started the season well and sit in third place in the table. Simpson believes his side can though get all three points on Saturday.

He said: "That is how we prepare for every game. We are going there to win it. Stevenage have had a tremendous start to the season and they have an opportunity on Saturday to go top of the league.

It is up to us to go and spoil their party. It is up to us to go about our business properly and do everything right. We are going to get travelled down there and do everything properly and hope that we can go and show the best side of ourselves.

Carlisle United are facing Stevenage away from home. Credit: PA

"We want to showcase the type of stuff we played against Shrewsbury last weekend, the type of things we showed in the first half against Accrington and make it a really good journey home for everyone who goes."

The perspective new ownership of the club is still ongoing with American investment rumoured to be interested in the club.

Simpson provided an update to the ongoing situation. He said: "The only thing I know is that there is a fans forum coming up over the next few weeks. I am not sure exactly when that is but things are obviously moving forward and they feel as though they can appear in front of the fans.

"My focus is we have got a group of players here now and the transfer window is closed. The current ownership group have backed us and allowed us to bring some good players in. Until anything changes I will keep working with this group, keeping talking to the current owners and hope we keep improving as a football club."