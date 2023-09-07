Tributes paid to motorcyclist who died in crash near Scottish and English border

Tributes have been paid to a 'lover of life' motorcyclist who died in a crash near to the Scottish and English border.

Charles Birse of Carlisle died on the A6071 on Saturday 2 September.

The incident took place just south of Gretna with two people initially being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 62-year-old was described by his family as a much loved husband and father.

In a statement his family said: "He was a loving husband of Wendy, much loved father of Carl and Alex, son-in-law of Peter and Eileen, brother-in-law of Carl and Emma, uncle to Annie and Sonny and a much loved cousin and friend to many.

"Charlie, son of the late Ted and Betty, was a dedicated biker. He grew up in Denton Holme and attended St Aidan’s High School. He served his time as an engineer on the railways, working more recently for a number of years at DRS in Kingmoor.

"He was a great lover of life and travel, enjoying laid back days with his family and friends.

"He will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew him."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...