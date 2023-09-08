Fire service issues heatwave water safety plea

Emergency services have issued safety warnings as hot temperatures hit Cumbria and southern Scotland.

With more people expected to head to the region's rivers, lakes and coastline, firefighters are calling on them to take extra care around open water.

Cumbria’s Fire and Rescue Service’s Area Manager, Ian Seel, said: "We want the public to be able to enjoy the water safely, especially in the warmer weather. However, being in the water can pose risks.

"This weather is unseasonably warm as we normally see temperatures drop as we head into autumn.

"I would urge the public to remember that warm weather does not mean warm water. Plunging into cold water can cause cold water shock which can be fatal. I want to encourage the public not to enter the water, however if you do, please be extremely careful, recreational activities on the water can go wrong very quickly.

"By highlighting the risks about bodies of water and educating the public, we hope that everyone can enjoy the Lakes and rivers in a safe manner.

“If you see someone in trouble in the water, please call 999 for the Fire and Rescue Service or Coastguard for incidents at sea.”

