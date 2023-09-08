Maryport burglar jailed for elderly women cash thefts

A Maryport woman who stole cash and belongings as she sneaked into the homes of two elderly ladies on the same day has been jailed.

Louise Barber, 36, first went to a grandmother’s address between 3pm and 4pm and claimed to be looking for a friend, Carlisle Crown Court heard on Friday 8 September.

Barber asked the 76-year-old householder for a £2 bus fare which the woman said she would give her. Barber replied: “You are very kind. You don’t get many kind people in the world today.”

The woman also got a bottle of water for Barber, who repaid the kindness by making off with a purse — containing £135 and contents — which had been put down. The woman discovered the theft soon after and recognised Barber when her granddaughter later showed her a Facebook photo.

Barber then went on to commit another crime at a house nearby when a 96-year-old woman with Parkinson’s disease found her at the top of the stairs.

She asked that woman for £2 but was rebuffed both by the pensioner and then a carer who returned to the property during her unlawful visit. Barber was found to have stolen £4.50 cash which had been left on a ledge in the property.

Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said the carer had outlined the impact on the vulnerable householder. “The distress that she witnessed in fact continued on the next day with her not eating anything and still appearing very worried,” said Mr Rogerson.

The householder herself had provided an impact statement, saying: “I still get that fear that she is going to come back. What really upsets me is that I didn’t hear her.”

Barber was now said by her lawyer to be “horrified” by the opportunistic offences she had committed while addicted to drugs and having hit “rock bottom”. A former office manager and an ex-Sellafield worker, she admitted two burglaries and was sentenced by Judge Richard Archer, who imposed a 32-month prison sentence.

He told Barber, of Eaglesfield Street, Maryport: “Your victims in each case were elderly women. That much was obvious to you at the time as you had significant interaction with the victims of your offending. These were mean and despicable offences.”

Judge Archer added: “You certainly were not a kind person in this world.”

Detective Constable Alex Chalker said after the sentencing hearing: “Barber targeted two elderly victims by letting herself into their homes and taking their property.

“Challenged by both occupants, she claimed to have walked into the wrong property and even ignored the victim’s refusal of allowing her to use the toilet.

“We take burglary offences extremely seriously. Those who carry out such offences can also expect to face a police investigation and prosecution.”

