Patterdale Mountain Rescue trustee and former team member Chris Lewis, who fell more than 150 meters while on a rescue on Red Screes in February 2021, has died, his team have said.

Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team were called out on the night of 6th February 2021, "to provide assistance to a wild camper who was overnighting with a companion in the vicinity of Red Screes above Kirkstone Pass near Ambleside."

Conditions on that night were described as "atrocious" with the team battling freezing temperatures, sleet and wind, in the dark.

Mr Lewis is believed to have slipped, falling 150 meters, sustaining multiple spinal and facial fractures that left him with life-changing injuries.

His team said: "After lengthy hospital treatment, Chris was able to return to his home near Hawkshead in the South Lakes.

"Despite being confined to a wheelchair, Chris continued to make a significant contribution to the Lake District’s Mountain Rescue community, in particular through his service as a Trustee for Patterdale Mountain Rescue where his charity leadership experience and expertise were highly valued."

Mountain Rescuers say he was admitted to hospital last weekend with a chest infection but died of pneumonia on Monday. He was 62 and leaves a widow, Carol.

In March, Mr Lewis received the Inspiring Eden Award for his service to the community and mountain rescue.

