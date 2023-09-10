Man charged with kidnap and assault ABH after incident at Carlisle property

A man has been arrested after an incident where an occupant was assaulted and a child was taken from an address in Carlisle.

Officers were contacted shortly before 9am on Saturday 9 September to respond to an incident on at a property in the city.Andrezj Jasinski, 38, was charged earlier today (Sunday 10 September) on charges of kidnap and assault ABH.He is remanded in custody ahead of appearing at North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on Monday.The child suffered no injuries and was quickly returned to family members. The victim of the assault, a man in his 60s, did not require hospital treatment.Cumbria Police has reassured the local community that there is no known risk to the wider public.A police presence remains in the area as part of investigative enquires to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

