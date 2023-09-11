Carlisle Fireshow to return for 34th edition
The Carlisle Fireshow is set to return for its 34th edition this year.
The event is to be hosted by Cumberland Council at Bitts Park on Saturday 4 November.
It will feature a bonfire and more than 2,000 fireworks, set to music, will also light up the sky.
Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “This year’s event will celebrate the Cumberland area and its communities. As well as a 40-foot bonfire, there will thousands of fireworks and it is set to be must-see event not to be missed.”
This year's events will include a funfair in the castle car park between Wednesday 25 and Sunday 29 October.
Admission is free to the event.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...