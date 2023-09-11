Volunteers help transform Cumbrian train station

Volunteers have helped transform a Cumbrian village train station.

Dalston train station has been transformed after Carlisle Day Services team up with Northern to revamp the station.

There are new flowers, biodiversity habitats, colourful artwork and new seating.

The group has now started planting lavender, herbs, and other sensory vegetation such as long grasses, and will install a hedgehog home, insect hotels and bird boxes. They also plan to create colourful murals on the platforms.

Craig Harrop, regional director at Northern said: “The station already looks amazing, and I am very excited to see the finished result.

“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway, and we are extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the North of England.”

Carlisle Day Services is a service provided by Cumberland Council and aims to offer a safe and welcoming environment for people living with mental health conditions. It helps people to maintain their independence for as long as possible and improves quality of life by supporting people to try new hobbies, improve their skills and build new friendships.

