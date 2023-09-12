MSP reacts as controversial football bus changes plan scrapped

Controversial plans to change how football fans use private hire buses to go to matches in Scotland have been scrapped.

The news was welcomed by South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth who branded the proposals 'unworkable'.

The Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain had announced the planned guidelines for what supporters’ buses can do on match days.

The proposals were widely criticised in Scotland and the plans have now been scrapped.

Colin Smyth MSP said: “Everyone could see that the proposals were completely unworkable and I am pleased to hear that common sense has prevailed and the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain have decided to scrap them.

Humza Yousaf also blasted the proposal. Credit: PA

“As a regular attender at football matches, I believe it’s always right to look at how we can improve the safety of football fans inside and outside of stadiums and, win or lose, make going to a game a good experience for families.

“However, those organising buses to games are generally volunteers and unnecessary rules would have put people off for fear that action could ultimately be taken against them.

“It was also not clear how they would have been monitored.

“In future, instead of treating football fans as criminals, maybe people like the Traffic Commissioner could consider getting fans themselves to consider how any perceived issues should be addressed not present a list of big brother rules.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf branded the proposal as 'ludicrous'.

