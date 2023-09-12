Former Scotland international Pat Nevin believes it is the most exciting Scotland v England match in the past 30 or 40 years.

Scotland host Gareth Southgate's side at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening. The match is a celebration friendly of the 150th anniversary of the two sides facing off against each other.

Steve Clarke's side at sitting top of Group A in qualification for the Euro's in Germany in 2024.

The Tartan Army are on the cusp of securing their status of qualifying having won five out of five of their games this campaign.

Scotland have been impressive form under Steve Clarke. Credit: PA

England are also sitting top of Group C having won four and drawn one of their five matches.

Speaking to ITV Border ahead of the match former Scotland international Pat Nevin spoke of the excitement he has ahead of the game.

He said: “It is pretty exciting Scotland playing against England this time, maybe more than any for 30 or 40 years. Usually we are massive underdogs hoping that we might be able to keep on the coat tails of England.

"This time, I am not saying we are quite as good as England, but we are around that now. In the nations league we are now above England and you notice when Scotland are doing well you start saying we. It is exciting times, it is a phenomenal run that Scotland are on.

“There is definitely some pressure involved in the game against England. When you look back at your career you never forget those games. I played 850 games and I don’t remember most of them but I never forget those two games against England. We lost both of those games and they are imprinted on you.

Scott McTominay has been in fine goalscoring form for his country. Credit: PA

"The players know the importance of it. The last game we played was down at Wembley and I was there and I thought wow we are as good as them and we are better than that now. We do though have to play at our very best, what will be intriguing will be the type of team not only Gareth Southgate will put out but Steve Clark as well."

Nevin believes that the match although a friendly is important to both sides and that either way one set of supporters will claim the bragging rights.

He said: "The Scotland fans are going to be there in vast numbers at Hampden Park, it is going to be a brilliant atmosphere. It is going to be slightly different because it won’t be full of fear as well.

"I work in England a lot and if Scotland lose then it is a stick on that I am going to get a bit of stick. If Scotland win I am going to give so much stick to my English mates. It means a lot more to the Scots and I get in England it is a slightly less impressive thing."

Nevin has fond memories of pulling on a Scotland shirt and loved playing in the two matches he did against England.

The game will be played at a sold out Hampden Park. Credit: PA

He explains though that they lost in both the matches he played in and has kept his medal given to him.

He said: "You got a medal for when you played in Scotland England games back in the day. I have still got my medal and it is very nice looking. This if you notice I say got rather than won because we didn’t win it but on the back of the medal it says runners up on it."

England manager Gareth Southgate says it would be "ridiculous" to overly experiment as England head to hostile Hampden Park to face in-form foes Scotland in a so-called friendly.

Both sides are on the cusp of qualification for next summer's European Championship as they meet on Tuesday evening for the 116th edition of the world's oldest international fixture.

Gareth Southgate is looking forward to the match against Scotland. Credit: PA

Southgate sees England's first friendly fixture since March 2022 as an important test and learning step for his side, fresh from Saturday's challenging 1-1 draw against Ukraine.

Scotland have won their last five matches and will be roared on by a sold-out Hampden Park crowd on Tuesday, when the 53-year-old knows he has to get the balance right with his selection.

"We've got to find the right balance of physical freshness - we've had a day less preparation - experience, finding out about some players, winning, playing well," Southgate said.

"So, the usual things that are expected of us with England, really.

"But I think the first thing is we can't fiddle around with the team because we're playing a top-level side, who are going to be at full tilt and giving us a really high-level challenge.

"So, you can't overly experiment because that would be ridiculous."

Southgate is looking forward to the trip to Glasgow on a night when England and Scotland will commemorate the 150th anniversary of their first meeting on 30 November 1872.

The former defender admitted he was briefly a member of the Tartan Army in his childhood.

England are currently top of their qualifying group. Credit: PA

"I mean, this is horrendous what I'm going to say here ahead of tomorrow, but I was supporting Scotland in 1978 because obviously we hadn't qualified," the England boss said.

"I kind of followed that through the trauma of Peru and the Netherlands.

"Then we were back in '82 and all of a sudden, you know, for me then onwards it was all about England.

"But, yeah, great fixtures. I've met so many of the former players over the years - worked with some of them, played with some of them.

"It's a fabulous game. I know there's a rivalry and I know people will be wary of it crossing a boundary, but it's a brilliant sporting rivalry and it's a great game to be involved in."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...