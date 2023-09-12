RAAC update issued regarding Sands Centre as September performances cancelled

Cumbria's biggest indoor entertainment venue has confirmed that all shows in September will be cancelled.

The upcoming Shrek the Musical show has been cancelled as well as all of the other shows in September due to RAAC.

Dates for the cancelled events are expected to be rescheduled.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “Following the decision to temporarily close the stand-alone events centre, part of The Sands in Carlisle, we have been discussing the impact of the closure on planned events.

“Shrek The Musical has been cancelled and whilst work is undertaken to assess the site by specialist structural engineers, a decision has been taken to postpone the three remaining events planned to take place within the main auditorium during September. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“GLL will make every effort to reschedule dates for the affected events. They will contact ticket holders with updates.

“The decision to temporarily close the events space is a precautionary step and does not impact on the day to day running of the main leisure centre. The new main Sands Centre building is unaffected, which includes the pools, gym, sports halls, café, bars and restaurant.”

Cumberland Council conducted a building review at the the Sands Centre in Carlisle and RAAC was found in the auditorium of the events centre.

A GLL spokesperson added: “Once the time frames become clearer, we will update ticket holders as to the status of the future programme and we would like to reassure customers that their safety is paramount.

“There is no need for customers to contact the venue, and rest assured that we will be in touch to discuss options with ticket holders once we’re able to do so.

“Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work through the different considerations.

“Leisure events and activities planned for other parts of The Sands will go ahead. This includes in the sports hall, swimming pool and exercise areas.”

