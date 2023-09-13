Police Scotland have launched an appeal after a four figure sum of cash was stolen from a shop in the Scottish Borders.

The shop, located on Main Street in Chirnside, had entry gained at around 2:30am on Tuesday 12 September.

Detective Constable Sarah Henderson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”

