Play Brightcove video

It is that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the ITV Border Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists.

Mavis Patterson recently completed a month-long cycle ride around Scotland, raising £75,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mavis recently completed a cycling challenge around Scotland. Credit: ITV

She wanted to raise the money for charity following the death of her three children.

In 2008 Mavis cycled across Canada in an epic journey which took four months. Four years ago, she cycled the length of Great Britain, both times raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Speaking about completing her most recent challenge, Mavis Patterson said: “We started at the Mull of Galloway and cycled along right up the west coast, along the north and down the East Coast, back to the mile of Galloway to just across the sea.

"That was 1000 miles, just a little more, I think somebody said it was 1008 miles. It took just under a month having stopped some days off and raised £75,000 in that cycle.

“I was in Australia and my sister lived there and I was looking after her and she was dying of cancer and the equivalent of our Macmillan nurses were looking after Sandra and I just can't forget the care they gave her when she was dying.

"And when I came back on the plane, I made up my mind. I would join our local Macmillan Cancer Committee, which I've done, and that's probably about 20 years ago."

Jane Sloan is proud of Mavis' achievements. Credit: ITV

Jane Sloan is also on the charity's local fundraising committee and says she's in awe of her friend's achievements.

Jane said: “There's not many Mavis’ around. Our fundraising manager locally said he wished he had ten Mavis’ in Scotland, and he would be very happy.

"During her cycle run, she had a just giving page and the comments coming in to that were how inspirational she was to other people. And I remember one comment, it was a lady who lost her daughter and she hadn't cycled since she'd lost her.

"Mavis had inspired her to get back on the cycle again and that's what I feel. She's she's such an inspirational person."

The regional winner will be announced during ITV Border's Lookaround 6pm news on Friday 15 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...