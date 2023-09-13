The Archbishop of York discusses future of the church in Carlisle visit

Play Brightcove video

The Archbishop of York has discussed the role the church can play in society in the future during a visit to Carlisle.

Stephen Cottrell has made a trip to the Restore Shop, a charity shop that also offers support that might have been traditionally found at church.

It provides not just clothes but also counselling.

The Restore Shop is run by the Church of England, offering people help and support and is seen as a way of bringing the church to the community.

Chris Harwood is a pioneer vicar which means he does not have a church but is based at the restore shop.

He said: “I think for me it is working alongside people it isn’t telling people what to do.

"It is recognising that through life we have lots of things that go really well for us and there are other times where life seems to fall apart and stuff like that. We want to be there for both those things."

The Archbishop of York was a visitor today. He says it's what the church should be offering.

With five of these shops already in the city the Archbishop of York believes it should be of more focus for what the church does.

He said: "It is a bit like church on the high street. It is an expression of church life because yes it is a shop and people can come and buy affordable stuff.

"It is also a service and a ministry where people can listen to your concerns and signpost people to other agencies to receive other sorts of help."

