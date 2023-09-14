An American investment group have confirmed that they are in advanced negotiations to takeover Carlisle United but the club's debt remains a stumbling block.

Castle Sports Group have spoken out about taking over Carlisle United as rumours intensify.

The Piatak family revealed they are in exclusive negotiations with the current board at Brunton Park.

The potential investors though have made it clear that there is one issue which is holding the deal back from completion.

In a statement they say that the Purepay debt owed by the club could be a major stumbling block in any deal being completed, with the debt currently standing at more than £2million.

Castle Sports Group said: "Dear Carlisle United football fans. We hope this message finds you in good spirits and filled with the same passion and excitement for football that has united all fans over the years.

"As the club and shareholders confirmed last week, we can also confirm that the Piatak family is in advanced negotiations in relation to investment in the club and a change of control.

"We have entered into and are working through a period of exclusivity with them, with a view to concluding this transaction. We are thrilled by this news.

The group released this statement and confirmed they are in advanced negotiations to purchase Carlisle United.

"While we want to emphasise that these discussions are in advanced stages, there remains one significant hurdle, resolution of the Purepay debt. Despite the current club shareholders and director's best efforts over the past year to resolve the debt issue, it remains open at this time.

"The Purepay debt must be resolved for this transaction to move forward. Once resolved we believe this could mark a significant milestone in the club's journey and an extraordinary opportunity for the club and one we are excited about."

The group also made it clear they are excited to meet supporters at a special event to share their plans and vision on 24 September.

