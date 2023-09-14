Man with machete at Tebay services handed prison sentence

A convicted armed robber found in possession of a machete in his car at Tebay services has been given another prison sentence.

Kyle Allison, 30, had also been carrying with a machete when he and a partner-in-crime burst into a post office in Derbyshire during May of 2017, when they stole £1,100 before fleeing.

Allison was later jailed for four years by a judge who locked up a gang of other criminals who had committed raids across the Burton area.

But Allison was back on the police radar at around 10am on July 25 this year.

Officers approached a Seat at Tebay motorway services, off the M6, and found he was the sole occupant.

After a constable detected a strong smell of cannabis, both Allison and his car were searched with a red-handled machete and a kitchen knife recovered among the items recovered.

Small amounts of cannabis were also located, resulting in Allison being taken into custody at Kendal police station where he refused to comply with a blood test.

Allison later admitted illegal bladed article possession, cannabis possession and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He had 17 past offences on his criminal record, including robbery and threatening a person with a blade in relation to the 2017 raid.

Allison was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday 14 September when a barrister acknowledged that the defendant’s guilty pleas were the main mitigation.

Judge Nicholas Barker imposed an immediate eight-month prison sentence, ordering Allison, of Belvedere Road, Burton-on-Trent, to also complete a two-year driving ban when released.

“Knife crime is a serious problem in society,” said Judge Barker, who described the offending machete as “alarming”. “If knives are moved around openly, in public, then they can fall into the wrong hands or be used in unlawful or unintended ways.”

