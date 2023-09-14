A man in his fifties has died after a crash in Cumbria.

Police were called to Kirkstone Pass at 12.22pm on 14 September to reports of a crash between a van and a motorbike.

Officers are now asking for anyone who saw a motorcyclist travelling down the A592 towards Ambleside from Kirkstone Pass at around the time of collision to get in touch.

Cumbria Police have said that the bike was a BMW model, "with distinctive metal carrying boxes on both sides."

