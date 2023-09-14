Play Brightcove video

It is that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the ITV Border Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists.

Marie Marshall recently completed the so-called triple crown. That is Scotland’s three toughest ultra marathons.

In total she ran 190 miles to raise thousands of pounds for Annan Day Centre. The centre offers support and companionship for people in the town.

She has lived in Annan all of her life.

Marie Marshall has been an inspiration to many. Credit: ITV

Speaking about running the ultra marathons Marie said: "Your body is in an actual mode of just wanting to shut down. Some people are hallucinating by the time they get to that.

"It is just a feeling of absolute relief. As long as my legs keep going I will keep raising funds for whoever I can. I want to help and make sure other people benefit from my ability to put those miles in."

She is supported by friends at Annan Athletics Club.

Linda Cameron and Louise Hopper, said: “You put a lot of effort into being the support runners but you get to do your section and then you finish. Marie keeps going. She has done amazing, she is unbelievable.

Ed Woodman and Johnny Mito echoed the praise for Marie.

They said: “She has done such a lot and she is very popular, I can vouch for that. She is virtually non stop I don’t know how she does it. She is always doing something every week. The Duracell bunny on steroids."

Along with local causes Marie has ran, cycled and sky dived to raise money for the multiple sclerosis (MS) charity. A cause close to her heart.

Marie Marshall has completed many ultra marathons. Credit: ITV

Marie said: “Two of my family members have MS, my mum and my sister-in law. To raise money for that charity to see if it was possible to come up with treatment to prolong their life or give them a better quality of life for everybody that has MS.

"If there is anything I can do to help with that I want to do everything I can to raise money for that charity.

“They just think I am a crazy running lady. They love the fact it has a purpose to help the community but they do sometimes worry that mum does too much. They love the fact that it is to help others."

Marie recently left the police force and is retraining as a train driver. If that wasn’t enough to be getting on with already she says her latest ultra marathon feat won’t be her last.

The regional winner will be announced during ITV Border's Lookaround 6pm news on Friday 15 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...