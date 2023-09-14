Project aimed to improve mental health through sport kicks off

Play Brightcove video

A project aimed at improving mental health through football has kicked off in Carlisle.

Different teams play against each other in competitive but friendly matches - on this occasion it was Hilltop United FC - a team made up of asylum seekers.

There are 10 different nationalities from as far afield as Sudan, El Salvador and Iran.

For these men, football is very much a universal language.

Yousef Yosefi used to play professionally in his home country of Iran. He said: "For 24 years I played football in Iran. Everyone in Iran loves football and we are very passionate about the sport.

"It is great that I have been able to play football in Carlisle since I arrived.

Kai Malual, from Sudan, explains how important the sessions have been for him, he said: “It's something special to be able to play football with other people. So it's a great feeling, you know.

"I have been in Carlisle for a very long time and it is great to play in a team."

Adrienne Gill from Carlisle Refugee Action Group explains how the group were brought together.

She said: “It's started with a handful of guys on a Friday morning with our volunteer and it's grown to a couple of dozen men who are really serious and just getting a lot out of what they're doing.

"So I've just I have seen them grow from strength to strength over the past year or so, and it's wonderful. It really is."

Those involved with the project say that getting involved in sports can boost the mental health of players on days where there might not be anything else to do. English lessons are also helping but it's football that really cuts through.

The team is supported by Carlisle United who say that their involvement is a vital part of helping the asylum seekers are integrated into the city.

Nigel Davidson, Fan Director at Carlisle United said: "It's an ongoing issue.

"Recently the football club was issued with a fine from the FIA because of some racist chanting at a game.

"We have got now an action plan in place that we have to work through and we've got to work even harder with our supporters to ensure that things like that don't happen."

Border City Greens are another team taking part. They're made up of players who have accessed mental health services. Alongside football matches, it's hoped that organisations will be able to signpost services and offer advice to those that are struggling.

Stephen Dunn from Cumberland Council said: “Part of this is about everybody feeling welcome in their city and actually whoever you are, whether you're born in Currock or you were born in Syria.

"If you are in Carlisle, you're welcome and we've got to get together."

