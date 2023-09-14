Wheelchair curlers from around the world gather for tournament in Dumfries

Play Brightcove video

Wheelchair curlers from around the world have gathered in Dumfries for a brand new three day tournament.

Team UK faced off against Team World in the first rendition of the Nations Cup.

Organisers hope the event will eventually become an annual fixture of the curling calendar.

Stewart Pimblett, organiser of The Nations Cup said: “I thought about a different format, which would be exciting. And it was off the back of watching the Ryder Cup and stuff like that.

"It was through lockdown I just was a bit bored and nothing to do and I just thought, wow, this could be really exciting. And we've done it now against able-bodied.

The event took place at the Dumfries Ice Bowl. Credit: ITV

"Against England, Scotland and this one now. So we're hoping to take it to the States in two years time."

Also organising this event was American Paralympian Patrick McDonald, who hopes the Nations Cup will become an annual global event.

He said: "Now it's going to be turned into a yearly event. This year is the UK versus the world, and hopefully next year if everything goes right, it will be North America or the US versus the world.

"I've already started talking to some of the other countries like Korea and all that. So the following year after that hopefully will be Asia versus the world."

Athletes from Denmark, the US and Canada, were among those taking part in Dumfries.

Shauna Petrie from Team World, said: “I am so, so thankful that I had this opportunity to be here. It's been so well-organised and such great camaraderie.

"What a wonderful community of people that have just basically come together and and play all for a common goal. We I don't think we quite made the cup, but we're almost there."

Norma McGarry part of Team UK, said: “I was kind of lost and suddenly found myself in a wheelchair.

"To meet loads of people with different disabilities was really fantastic because I felt it's quite a social occasion as well, because you meet at clubs, you go for your meal and a drink.

"I think it helps some people that are isolated and they've got nothing to sit in the house. Northern Ice have been really good at getting people into curling."

