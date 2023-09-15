Carlisle United's Gavin Skelton previews trip to Lincoln City

Carlisle United assistant manager Gavin Skelton believes his side will go into the match against Lincoln City full of confidence.

The Blues have a win and a draw from their last two matches following two injury time goals from Joe Garner in both matches.

United now travel to take on Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium. Skelton believes they will go into the match in a positive frame of mind.

He said: " Yeah we go there in good heart off the back of two positive results. We had a good home win and got a good point away from home to a good side last week.

"We now go to a well established league One side in Lincoln and we will give them respect like we do with everyone. If we can go there in a positive frame of mind and perform like we can then we have every confidence we can come back with a positive result."

Skelton revealed that Ben Barclay is the only player he is expecting to be missing from the squad with no other injury issues affecting the team.

Joe Garner and Sean Maguire have found the back of the net in recent weeks and Skelton is pleased with the work shown by his strikers.

He said: "We want to go there on the front foot and try and win the game. In the last couple of weeks the strikers have started scoring goals which is pleasing.

"We have started scoring goals as a team which was a concern in the first few weeks. We go there in good heart and grow in confidence."

The Blues have started the season with one win, three draws and three defeats from their first seven matches and sit in 19th position in the table.

Skelton believes that his side need to focus on the positives so far.

He said: "Obviously you want to be higher but we have had an okay start. We feel there is more to come which is pleasing and we will concentrate on the last two games which have been really positive and we will look to build on them.

“We go to win every game. Last week we played against a Stevenage side which put you under a lot of pressure and we showed good personality and character to score in the last minute. We came away with a good draw and we came back up the road in good heart."

