The racing industry has been showcasing the care and support it provides to retired racehorses.

Events have been taking place across the region, including the chance to see how former stars of the turf are now being transitioned into new lives once their careers are over.

At Brian and Kelly Harding's pre-training yard near Penrith the main focus is on preparing the next generation of racehorses.

Duke of Navan won multiple races during his career and is now enjoying a leisurely retirement with some old friends.

Trainer Kelly Harding said: "Well we ended up with Duke because he's been in our lives for a long time even when he was a racehorse so it was very fitting that he retire with us as Brian was his jockey.

"We knew him since he was three so he came here and he's just our pride and joy."

Retraining of Racehorses is a charity set up to help more horses like the Duke find fulfilment in a different environment when their racing days are run.

Katherine Martin from the charity said: “We are building bridges with the racing community to try and help the trainers and the owners to give them a new life when they're finished, so relationships are being made.

"These horses have fantastic brains and we would like to see them go on and have another career."

As part of National Racehorse Week members of Carlisle Racecourse were invited to the Harding's yard to see for themselves what life is like for the horses that give, and have given racing fans so much joy over the years.

Bookmaker Paul Garrity said: "Oh it’s been marvellous coming down to Brians and seeing them retraining them.

National Racecourse week started on Monday. Credit: ITV

"Especially Duke of Navan he was a great horse and how much he's enjoying his second life which is marvellous."

Though the Duke of Navan isn't completely done with racing, he was guest of honour at Carlisle's final flat meet of the season.

Helen Willis Carlisle Racecourse manager said: "It's really fantastic for people to come behind the scenes and see how they're looked after by all the really hard working stable staff.

"They have five star treatment and they're living lives of luxury so it's really nice to open the doors so people can see that."

