Market run by teenagers set to return to Carlisle

A market run exclusively by young people is to return to Carlisle at the end of September.

It will be the second time the market has been in Carlisle following the success of an event earlier this year.

The market is set to return to the city centre on Saturday 30 September.

Supported by the High Street Taskforce, the Teenage Market is a fast-growing nationwide initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport to transform towns and city centres with the creativity of young people.

Carlisle’s Teenage Market offers young people aged between eight and 25 years old the opportunity to gain experience of selling their own products and marketing their business.

Co-creator of The Teenage Market, Joe Barratt, said: “Taking part in Teenage Market events not only gives young people across the country the free opportunity to grow their small businesses, but it also helps them develop really important life skills for the future, such as building confidence and better communication.

“With a recent survey from the National Association of British Market Authorities also finding that only 8% of market traders are under the age of 40, there has never been a more important time to identify the market traders of tomorrow.

“I applaud the work that Cumberland Council is doing in this area, by working in partnership with the government’s High Streets Task Force to bring a regular programme of Teenage Market events to Carlisle and hope that the local community continue to show their generous support for the inspiring young people involved in our events."

Cumberland Council say that they received great feedback from the event held earlier this year.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places added: “We are delighted to be holding our second Teenage Market in Carlisle’s city centre.

"Feedback from the first market, clearly demonstrated how much the young traders and performers valued the opportunity to connect with other like-minded young people and to have the opportunity to showcase their talents and creativity.

“The combination of this specialist retail experience and a live performance programme creates a thriving and bustling marketplace within the heart of the city which succeeds in attracting shoppers and visitors alike.

“The experience of trading offered by the Teenage Market provides our young people the chance to develop customer service skills, communication and presentation skills as well as many other important skills vital to the running of a business.

“The market is drawing young entrepreneurs from across Cumberland to participate and I hope that as many people as possible can visit the market and support our amazing young people.”

