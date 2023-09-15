Play Brightcove video

Dumfries and Galloway's Mavis Patterson has been chosen as your Fundraiser of the Year for the ITV Border region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Mavis Patterson recently completed a month-long cycle ride around Scotland, raising £75,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She wanted to raise the money for charity following the death of her three children.

Mavis has been praised for her acheivements. Credit: ITV

On receiving the award Mavis said: "Thank you so much, I want to cry. I had no idea.”

In 2008 Mavis cycled across Canada in an epic journey which took four months. Four years ago, she cycled the length of Great Britain, both times raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Speaking following the decision author Mike Craven said: "It was a very difficult decision. Collectively they have cycled or ran thousands of miles. All of it for worthy charities, they all had the right motivations as well.

"It is beyond me to imagine how they go through these horrific ordeals in some cases and rather than feeling sorry for themselves or going into the black clouds of depression they pick themselves up and think what is the positive that can come from this.”

Mavis will now represent the ITV Border region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Awards in London in October.

