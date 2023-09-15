RAAC confirmed in two fire stations in Scottish Borders

RAAC has been confirmed in two fire stations in the Scottish Borders.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) has been identified in the emergency buildings in Hawick and Galashiels.

The news was confirmed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

In a statement Iain Morris, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Acting Director of Asset Management, said: "The safety of our staff is paramount and immediate action was taken as soon as defects to the roof construction were identified in 14 of our sites in 2019.

"We have in place temporary supports to reinforce areas of the roofing and we have maintained operations from these locations. We will continue to monitor these measures.

"In most cases, the safest and most cost-effective solution is to rebuild. However, as a service we do not have the necessary capital budget provision to rebuild these locations or meet the continuing capital backlog to maintain or upgrade our estate."

What fire stations have RAAC?

Crewe Toll

Cumbernauld

Dalkeith

Galashiels

Hawick

Helensburgh

Huntly

Liberton

Livingston

Marionville

Milngavie

Portree

Stewarton

Tranent

NHS Borders are also currently investigating the presence of RAAC in buildings.

An update was also given regarding the Sands in Carlisle which has had to cancel all shows in September, after it was confirmed the concrete was in the auditorium.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “Following the decision to temporarily close the stand-alone events centre, part of The Sands in Carlisle, we have been discussing the impact of the closure on planned events.

“Shrek The Musical has been cancelled and whilst work is undertaken to assess the site by specialist structural engineers, a decision has been taken to postpone the three remaining events planned to take place within the main auditorium during September. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“GLL will make every effort to reschedule dates for the affected events. They will contact ticket holders with updates."

