Record ticket sales for Stranraer Oyster Festival

Organisers of the Stranraer Oyster Festival are expecting more than 20,000 visitors ahead of the three day event.

There are record ticket sales as the Stranraer Oyster Festival kicks off.

The festival is run by the Stranraer Development Trust, a community organisation.

The three day festival is underway. Credit: Colin Hattersley

Romano Petrucci, Chair of Stranraer Development Trust, said: "When we first launched Stranraer Oyster Festival back in 2017 we never could have imagined that it would become such a significant part of Stranraer’s identity and help to drive its economic transformation.

“We are thrilled at the growing interest in this event - both from people who are passionate about oysters, and from folk who just enjoy the really fun, relaxed atmosphere of the weekend.

"We are hugely grateful to our funders and sponsors whose support has enabled our festival to grow in ambition and quality year on year."

Taking place on Friday 15 to Sunday 17 September, the festival programme includes demonstrations and events by celebrity chefs. Credit: Colin Hattersley

The festival programme includes demonstrations and events by celebrity chefs Michael Caines, Tony Singh, Julie Lin and Felicity Cloaks.

An evening pyrotechnic aerobatic display is planned with illuminated night displays over Loch Ryan on the evenings of Friday 15 and Saturday 16 September.

Festival organisers say that they committed to lowering its environmental impact and have pledged to return the shell of every oyster consumed at the festival.

