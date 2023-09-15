Shop owners in Dumfries say shops may go out of business as one of the busiest shopping streets in the town is set to close for four weeks.

Part of Friars Vennel will be closed for close to a month because of an "unsafe building".

A Dumfries and Galloway Council statement explained: "Through ongoing building work at the property 114-116 Friars Vennel, the property owner’s contractor has advised the council that the building is unsafe, and they require an emergency road closure to allow the removal of the dangerous parts of the building.

"Dumfries and Galloway Council has therefore approved the closure of a section of Friars Vennel between Castle Street and Irish Street for both vehicles and pedestrian access to enable the works, while ensuring members of the public are kept safe.

"Pedestrian access will be available via Irish Street to any premises/businesses closed off to Castle Street by these works. Signage has been installed at the Irish Street junction indicating Road Ahead Closed Business Access only for deliveries and loading. We ask that, as per the daily restriction, this area be kept clear of vehicles.

"The closure is anticipated to be in place for approximately 4 weeks until work is completed.

"The works required is the responsibility of the property owner. The safety of members of the public is Dumfries and Galloway Council’s paramount concern. Minimising disruption to local businesses, residents and motorists comes next.

"Any road closures/re-openings are subject to Broatch Construction’s timescales for the work and our officers are working closely with the contractor to ensure we take the appropriate measures at the right time."

Speaking on social media The Tech Repair Centre spoke of their disappointment of the decision to close part of the street.

They said: "This move I appreciate a building is yet again unsafe in the town however access to our shop plus the rest of shops on top half of Vennel and even bottom half will find that we are yet again ignored. This action for their stated minimum four weeks will almost certainly see business close their doors for good.

"Access to the Vennel will only be gained from Irish street side pedestrians will be allowed to visit the shops on top half so we urge the public to share this post and please try to support those of us who are stuck up here.

"Was originally two-three weeks now being told minimum four weeks and we all know when they have a minimum statement most likely will be a lot longer to remove all access for pedestrians is awful there could have been a path down beside Marchbanks at the very least.

"Good luck to everyone on Friars Vennel hopefully we are all able to survive this act of utter incompetence."

