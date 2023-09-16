Police investigating assault in Lake District appeal to trace witnesses

Police are investigating an assault that took place in the Lake District.

It happened on Ellerthwaite Road in Windermere at around 12pm on Saturday 2 September.

A man in his twenties sustained minor facial injuries.

Officers from Cumbria Police are keen to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at about that time.

They are particularly interested in identifying a man in a grey Ford Transit van, who is believed to have seen the assault.

Anyone with information can report it on the Cumbria Police website quoting incident 104 of 2 September. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

