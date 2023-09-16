'The One and Only' Chesney Hawkes to switch on Carlisle Christmas Lights

With just over 100 days to Christmas, Cumberland Council has announced that a big star will be kicking off the festive season.

The one and only Chesney Hawkes will headline this year’s Carlisle Christmas Lights Switch-On.

The singer said: "I can't wait to perform in Carlisle, and to kick start the festive season will be so much fun. There is something special about Christmas and to be performing in front of so many people at the Christmas Lights switch on will be great. I will see you soon Carlisle!"

The spectacular will be held between 3pm and 5.30pm on Sunday 19 November outside the Old Town Hall.

The international popstar will be joined by saxophonist Vicki Watson and the event will be hosted by radio presenter Robbie Dee.

The Christmas Lights Switch-On event will also be a showcase of local community groups and performers including Castle Carrock Primary School, Studio A Dance Company, Committed 2 Rock Community Choir and Newtown Primary School.

The switch-on will take place at 5pm.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “Our area has a well-established Christmas events programme, and we are delighted that this continuing with Cumberland Council. The events are well attended and provide a boost to the local economy. The countdown to Christmas is underway and our area is set to be the place of choice this festive season.”

Other events planned in the Cumberland area include Christmas Markets in Carlisle, Cockermouth, Whitehaven and Keswick.

