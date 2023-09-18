Oldest Post Office in the world taken over by new postmaster

The oldest Post Office in the world has been taken over by a new postmaster.

Sanquhar Post Office first opened in 1712 and has been in operation for 311 years.

Barry Ford takes over from Nazra Alam who along with her late husband had run the Post Office since 2015.

Sanquhar Post Office Credit: Post Office

Barry is from Lincolnshire and his wife Mary from Motherwell. They had been living and working in Florida for 20 years and had returned to the UK to look for a business to take on.

Nick Read, Post Office Chief Executive, said: “I want to pay tribute to Nazra and to her late husband Manzoor for running this truly historic Post Office for the past eight years.

"Nazra continued running the branch for the Sanquhar community, and the thousands of tourists who visit every year, through her grief and throughout the Covid pandemic.

Barry Ford takes over from Nazra Alam in Sanquhar. Credit: Post Office

"Nazra has been a remarkable Postmistress and I hope she enjoys a happy retirement surrounded by her children and grandchildren.”

Former Postmistress Nazra Alam said: “My husband loved history and was fascinated by the postal history of Sanquhar. He also loved philately, so we bought the business and moved to Scotland.

"The people of Sanquhar are lovely and the scenery in all directions is beautiful. Manzoor and I loved our time in Scotland, but the winters were too cold for us.

"I give my heartfelt thanks to the people of Sanquhar who have been very kind to us over the years and for their custom and banter that kept me going. I want to also thank our members of staff who worked with us Carol Bell, who retired at Christmas and Arlene Henderson, who is also now retiring."

