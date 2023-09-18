Plans for new leisure and entertainment venue in Carlisle approved

Plans for a new entertainment and leisure complex in Carlisle has been approved.

Planning permission for STACK in Carlisle were approved by councillors in May and today licensing was also approved.

The multi-million pound facility will see a container village built at Lowther Street car park. Councillors hope it will provide a boost to the city's entertainment and hospitality scene.

STACK will use 50 shipping containers to create a complex which will have five bars, 10 street food outlets and a central plaza with a balcony and stage.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, is delighted with the decision, which means that plans for Carlisle can now go ahead.

He said: “We are delighted that we are now one step closer to bringing STACK Carlisle to fruition.

“We are excited to show everyone what a huge attraction it will be and how it will complement the existing leisure offering and be a massive boost to the local economy.”

