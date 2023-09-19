Four figure sum of jewellery stolen from shop in Scottish Borders

Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen from a shop in the Scottish Borders.

The valuables police say are worth a four figure sum was taken from a shop in Hawick.

The theft happened in the early hours of Monday 18 September at Global Antiques on High Street.

Police Scotland are looking to speak to a man described as white, of slim build, who was wearing a military style camouflage jumper and dark raincoat.

Detective Constable Liam Myers of Galashiels Police Station said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish more details on who is responsible.

“I would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 0572 of 18 September. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...