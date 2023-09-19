Businesses and pavement closed on city centre street in Carlisle

Businesses and the pavement are set to be closed on a busy city centre street in Carlisle.

A recent survey conducted by Cumberland Council found that some of the underground spaces at businesses are in poor condition.

The survey aimed to assess the condition of cellars, vaults, and arches within buildings beneath the light wells on the footway.

What businesses will have to close?

Nationwide

Scott Duff & Co

Thin White Duke Public House

John Taylor

Paradiso

Greggs

Santander

The pavements on Devonshire Street will be affected. Credit: Cumberland Council

A Cumberland Council statement said: "Barriers have been placed outside each of the mentioned properties on the footway.

"These barriers are in place to ensure the safety of the public by preventing access to the affected areas until the cellar areas have been properly supported. We ask the public or businesses not to move these barriers.

"Cumberland Council is committed to working closely with the affected businesses, their occupiers, and building owners to resolve this matter efficiently and effectively. We extend our thanks to them and the public for their cooperation and understanding during this temporary inconvenience."

