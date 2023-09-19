Investment to boost 4G coverage in the Lake District

Residents and businesses in the Lake District are set to benefit from a share of £1 billion investment in 4G mobile coverage.

Despite being the most visited national park in the UK, attracting over 15 million visitors every year, the Lake District has previously been poorly served in terms of mobile coverage.

The investment in upgrading masts by EE mobile is part of a £1 billion initiative to extend 4G connectivity to rural communities, with the aim to cover 95 percent of the UK’s geography by the end of 2025.

The effort is part of the Shared Rural Network programme which aims to use mast-sharing on existing sites in rural areas where some, but not all mobile networks, have coverage. It will also develop new-shared masts to connect areas that currently have no coverage at all.

The investment is set to boost mobile phone signal in rural Cumbria. Credit: BT Group

Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said: “This improved connectivity can deliver a big boost to rural communities like ours, supporting residents, local businesses and visitors with faster 4G mobile internet access and high-quality, reliable calling.

“The Lake District is one of the most iconic parts of the British countryside, so it is great to see remote areas getting the infrastructure they need to thrive in the digital age.”

One of the upgraded masts is located between Coniston Water and Windermere, and will bring coverage to locations including Hay Bridge Nature Reserve, Rusland and parts of Grizedale Forest.

The other is to the southeast of Windermere Lake, providing improved coverage to rural areas including Cartmel Fell, Whitbarrow National Nature Reserve and down towards the River Kent estuary and Milnthorpe – including a large section of the A590.

The upgraded masts are situated in non-intrusive areas while providing improved connectivity for residents, businesses and visitors.

NFU Cumbria County chairman Ian Bowness, who farms at Wigton, said: “We welcome this significant investment as it will help some of our farm businesses who have historically struggled with connectivity issues. Submitting VAT returns, GPS on tractors, talking to customers and much more, all rely on strong connectivity, and consistent access to the internet is needed for farmers so they can comply with UK regulations and operate their businesses efficiently.

“Mobile signal is also critically important for health and safety, in an industry where farmers often need to work in remote areas on their own. The NFU will continue to campaign for investment in the country’s digital technology infrastructure, which is key to productive farming businesses.”

EE mobile, one of the UK's biggest mobile networks, introduced the first 4G network to the UK in October 2012 and launched the UK’s first 5G network in May 2019.

Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT Group, said: “The Lake District is iconic for its natural beauty and its flourishing rural communities.

"These new 4G upgrades will not only mean residents will be able to stay connected to the people and things they love most, but businesses and community groups can use the network to offer new services and experiences to the millions of tourists who visit every year.

“Having upgraded more than 1,500 rural locations so far under the Shared Rural Network programme, EE is delivering the far-reaching connectivity that rural communities rely on across the UK.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...