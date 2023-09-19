Man named following fatal Lake District collision
A 59-year-old man who died in a crash in the Lake District has been named.
Jan Leeters, from Belgium, died following a two vehicle collision at Kirkstone Pass on 14 September.
Mr Leeters died at the scene following the collision that involved a van and a motorcycle.
Police would like to hear from anyone that saw a motorcyclist travelling down the A592 towards Ambleside from Kirkstone Pass at 12:22pm on 14 September.
Police say the bike was a BMW with distinctive metal carrying boxes on both sides.
