Dumfries and Galloway campaign group rallies against wind farm proposals

Campaigners in Dumfries and Galloway are objecting to plans to build over 40 wind turbines in the Galloway Hills.

The Hands Off Our Hills campaign group is objecting to proposals by energy companies to build around three onshore wind farms near Newton Stewart.

Residents expressed concern about the impact the proposed developments could have on the natural landscape, tourist industry and local economy at a community meeting on Tuesday 19 September.

The plans for the onshore farms have been put forward by energy companies EnergieKontor and RES, who say the 250 metre turbines could power around 150,000 homes and improve security of energy supply.

Kenny Campbell, chair of Hands Off Our Hills, said: "We are deeply concerned about the scale of the proposals for this pristine environment around ourselves.

"We are seeing turbines proposed that are on a scale never seen before and they’re going to be put around ancient woodlands, ancient archaeological sites and they’ll be seen from many, many miles away."

The campaign group is made up of Newton Stewart residents. Credit: ITV

The proposals, which are at an early stage, would see EnergieKontor build 18 wind turbines at Glenvernoch which located approximately 6km north of Newton Stewart. A further wind farm may also be erected at nearby Balunton Hill.

Daniel Stewart, member of Hands Off Our Hills, said: "Locally we are very reliant on hill walking as part of the tourism industry and according to the maps from the companies who want to build them, there wouldn’t be a place in Dumfries and Galloway you couldn’t see them. That industry is then gone.

"We are on the edge of the biggest dark sky park in Europe and that brings people into the area too. These turbines of course have big red lights on the top and that status goes."

Energy giant RES has also proposed a development of 22 wind turbines located at Blair Hill.

Sarah McArthur, development project manager at RES, said: “We encourage everyone with an interest in our initial proposals to come along to our first set of public events in early October, learn more about the project and let us know their views.

"Feedback at this early stage has the potential to influence the design and improve the overall quality of the planning application, so we’re keen to have these constructive conversations.

“We will also be seeking input on the package of community benefits that will be delivered by the wind farm, if it is consented. RES’ unique Local Electricity Discount Scheme (LEDS) is a direct and tangible benefit that we have been delivering on participating projects for over 10 years and which we consistently find is a popular use of the funding available.”

A public meeting was held in Newton Stewart on Tuesday 19 September. Credit: ITV

Dumfries and Galloway is one of the areas most affected by wind farm proposals, alongside Highland and Argyll & Bute.

There were 11,500 wind turbines in the UK as of 2022, with nearly 9,000 of these located across 2,604 onshore farms.

The plans for much greater deployment of wind energy in Scotland would create more energy for export, storage or use.

In a statement the Scottish government said: “We need bold action to tackle the climate emergency and Scotland has some of the most extensive renewable generation capabilities in Europe with which to accelerate our just transition to net zero.

"We also have some of the most stringent environmental impact regulations anywhere in the world and our planning and consenting systems ensure that local communities can have their say.

“It would not be appropriate for us to make comment on the handling or merits of potential applications.”

At present, the Scottish Government's Energy Consents Unit (ECU) do not have a live application for Blair Hill wind farm or Glenvernoch wind farm.