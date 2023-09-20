Farming equipment stolen from Scottish Borders sparks police appeal

Farming equipment worth a five figure sum was stolen following a break-in in the Scottish Borders.

Police Scotland are appealing for information after mechanical and electrical farming equipment was taken from a premises near Coldstream.

The theft took place at around 11pm on Sunday 17 September.

Police were then made aware of another robbery from a property in the Coldstream area where agricultural equipment worth a four figure sum was stolen.

Officers are treating the two incidents as linked with enquiries ongoing.

Detective Constable Claire White, Galashiels CID, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area between Sunday evening and Monday morning to contact us.

“If you have private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, please also review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.

“Officers carry out regular patrols of the area but I would urge farmers to remain vigilant and contact us if you have any concerns.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...