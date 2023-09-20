Flood warning issued for Langholm and part of Lake District

A flood warning has been issued for Langholm and part of the Lake District.

The Environment Agency and Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have issued the warnings.

There are also multiple flood alerts in place for Dumfries and Galloway and for the Lake District, including Pooley Bridge, Ambleside and Kendal.

In a statement the Environment Agency said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

There is a flood warning in place for part of the Lake District. Credit: Environment Agency

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.

"Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message. During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels."

SEPA state that flooding on the River Esk is possible.

In a statement they said: "A flood warning has been issued for Langholm. A prolonged period of rainfall overnight means that flooding on the River Esk at Langholm is possible late on Wednesday morning.

There is a flood warning in place for Langholm. Credit: SEPA

"Flooding is possible in and around Waterside and George Street from Thomas Telford Road to the Waste Water Treatment Works.

"Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

"This flood warning is now in force until further notice and was sent by phone and sms free of charge to registered customers of our Floodline direct warning service."

