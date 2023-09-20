A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a break-in in the Scottish Borders.

This follows an appeal launched by Scottish Borders Police on Monday 18 September in relation to a theft at a shop in Hawick in the early hours of Monday morning.

The theft of valuables police say are worth a four figure sum happened at Global Antiques on Hawick High Street.

A 41-year-old man, who is accused of breaking into and entering the premises at around 3.45am, is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court Thursday 21 September.

Inspector Robbie Noble, Scottish Borders Police, said: “I would like to thank the public for their help as part of this investigation.”